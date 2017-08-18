Ohio Means Jobs hosts event to help men pay for child support

Ohio recognizes Child Support Awareness Month during August.

The Lucas County Jobs and Family Services, along with Ohio Means Jobs, hosted an event that can help people ensure they are paying for their child support.

Child support managers helped answer questions that some had about their case. The even also featured fatherhood programs and potential employers.

"I think its helpful to have all of these resources and community partners a one location so someone can come in," Michelle Niedermier of Lucas County Jobs and Family Services said. "They may think they just have a simple question about their child support case and they can walk out of here with a job today."

This is one of several events Ohio Means Jobs will host to help men pay for child support.

