St. Francis receives grant to benefit STEM program

St. Francis de Sales Catholic School received a large grant to help support the school's STEM program.

The Paul E. and Jewel Lentz Endowed Chair for Promotion of Engineering studies gave the school $168,000. The grant will go to help expose more students to opportunities in the engineering field.

The school says they will invest part of the money into myPREP, which encourages students to explore areas of their interests. At St. Francis, engineering is one of the focuses, allowing students to complete projects, learn principles of engineering and develop teamwork and leadership skills.

“The jobs of tomorrow are engineering and business or engineering and medicine. It’s not just engineering anymore," said St. Francis Vice President Fr. Joe Newman. "This generous gift will help support myPREP programming which encompasses these fields of study, and is open to all students who have the desire to explore and go deeper."

Students at St. Francis return to school on Monday.

