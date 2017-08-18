Man accused of sucking woman's toes sentenced to 60 days in jail

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man accused of sucking a woman's toes at the Franklin Park Mall was found guilty on four misdemeanor charges Friday.

Joseph Jones was found guilty of gross sexual imposition. He was not found guilty of aggravated menacing.

The mother of the victim, Melissa Portala, says it is a victory for her and her daughter.

"It was really important for us to do our part to get this guy off the streets for whatever we can do," Portala said.

During the trial, the outspoken Jones decided to take the stand to defend himself against the charges against him.

"He took the stand in his own defense and described how the women all wanted it and he did nothing wrong," Portala said.

The judge sentenced Jones to 60 days in jail.

Jones also faces felony charges in Wood County for an alleged foot fetish-related incident at the Meijer store in Bowling Green.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.