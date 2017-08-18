Man accused of sucking woman's toes sentenced to 60 days in jail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of sucking woman's toes sentenced to 60 days in jail

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of sucking a woman's toes at the Franklin Park Mall was found guilty on four misdemeanor charges Friday.

Joseph Jones was found guilty of gross sexual imposition. He was not found guilty of aggravated menacing. 

The mother of the victim, Melissa Portala, says it is a victory for her and her daughter. 

"It was really important for us to do our part to get this guy off the streets for whatever we can do," Portala said.

During the trial, the outspoken Jones decided to take the stand to defend himself against the charges against him.

"He took the stand in his own defense and described how the women all wanted it and he did nothing wrong," Portala said.   

The judge sentenced Jones to 60 days in jail.

Jones also faces felony charges in Wood County for an alleged foot fetish-related incident at the Meijer store in Bowling Green.

