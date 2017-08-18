Springfield Township Fire Department receives 200K grant

FEMA awarded the Springfield Township Fire Department a $218,100 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The grant will be used to purchase 36 SCBA’s (self-contained breathing apparatus).

The Fire Department has a 10 percent match of the total monies allowed for the purchase of the new air packs.

Springfield Township Fire Department can expect to receive the air packs in the next few weeks.

