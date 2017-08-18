Newest members of CIT program graduate

The latest class of officers certified as Crisis Intervention Team members graduated from the Lucas County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program.

Chief Kral joined members of Lucas County HRS to congratulate the graduates Friday afternoon.

The CIT program is a partnership between the mental health system, law enforcement, the criminal justice system and the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Toledo.

The pre-arrest program identifies and diverts individuals with a mental illness, an addiction or a developmental disability that are in a crisis from the judicial system and into a health care system.

Chief of Police George Kral, said this was one of the most important trainings the officers received.

"This isn't just for someone who is in acute mental health crisis, these officers, rangers and deputies will use these skills during this week and every call for service every person they speak to that maybe upset," said Kral.

More than 10 officers received their certification for Crisis Intervention.

