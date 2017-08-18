Two teens in court after being charged in beating death of man

Two teens charged who caused the death of a father in front of his daughter appeared in court Friday.

Police say Roberto Almaguer and Jordan Collins punched and kicked Thomas Lehman in front of his daughter after a verbal altercation last week in a parking lot near Douglas and Tremainsville.

Prosecutors say there is no evidence that either Lehman or the teens did any aggressive driver maneuvers to instigate the fight. Instead, prosecutors believe someone in the suspect's car mouthed off to someone in the victim's car at a stop light. A person in the victim's car responded.

Prosecutors do not know why Lehman pulled off the road into the parking lot.

Lehman later died from his injuries.

Prosecuting attorney Lori Olender said the case has been difficult because there were multiple eye witness accounts of the incident, causing them to have to piece together all the stories.

"You have statements from everybody who was there, plus everybody who drove by that thought they saw what they saw. Which, you know, could be a lot of different things," Olender said. "The whole thing is awful. How did this even start over something so simple and stupid as a little argument at a stop light?"

Despite not having much of a record, the teens remain detained in the detention center since this is a homicide case.

Collins told the judge he was set to start high school at Whitmer, which will not happen.

Almaguer and Collins are being charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. Olender says the teens will likely stay in the juvenile system.

Lehman's family said although they are disappointed that the teens will not face murder charges, they understand and plan to follow the case until the end.

