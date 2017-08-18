Man convicted in Chelsea Bruck murder will serve more time for d - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man convicted in Chelsea Bruck murder will serve more time for different crime

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The man who will serve a life sentence for murder was sentenced to more time for a different crime on Thursday.

A Monroe judge sentenced Daniel Clay to at least 40 years in prison for brutally attacking and raping a woman in 2016.

Clay was recently found guilty of murdering Chelsea Bruck after a Halloween party in 2014. 

