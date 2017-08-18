Police: Person seriously injured after felonious assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Person seriously injured after felonious assault

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating an incident of felonious assault in Wauseon Friday morning.

The assault occurred on North Shoop Avenue around 3 a.m. 

Police say the victim of the assault was life-flighted to St. Vincent's Medical Center with serious head trauma.

Police say the suspect is in custody and is being questioned.

The name of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

