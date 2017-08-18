Board OKs language on drug price, victim rights issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state panel has approved final ballot language for two statewide issues being placed before Ohio voters this fall.

The Ohio Ballot Board met Thursday on the measures related to crime victims' rights and drug pricing set to appear on Nov. 7 ballots.

Issue 1 is dubbed Marsy's Law. The proposed constitutional amendment would give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused, including notice of court proceedings, input on plea deals and the ability to tell their story.

Issue 2 is titled the Drug Price Relief Act. The hotly contested citizen-initiated statute seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.