Crash between garbage truck, mail carrier leaves one seriously injured

Michigan police were on the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash in Tecumseh on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Maumee Street and M 50 around 3 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a Modern Waste garbage truck and a US Postal Service mail carrier.

Police say one person in that crash suffered serious injuries and was transported to ProMedica Herrick Hospital before he was flown to the University of Michigan Hospital.

Police say only one person suffered serious injuries.

The condition of any other people involved is unknown at this time.

