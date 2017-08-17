Clyde looking to win third consecutive conference title

The Clyde Fliers won the Sandusky Bay Conference two straight years. They finished in second place the two seasons before that.

While they have a chance at earning their third-straight conference title, the Fliers are not focused on that just yet.

“We don’t really look at it as a chance to three-peat,” said senior linebacker and fullback Josh Jenne. “We kind of look at it as a chance to grow from last year. We obviously lose a lot of seniors, but at the same time we know we have the guys that can step in and make us competitive.”

The SBC will be different this year and Clyde recognizes the higher competition that’s been added since last season.

“Our schedule is very difficult with some of the teams that we added, and we have a new league this year,” said head coach Ryan Carte. “We’re excited to get into playing, and these kids are excited to see what they can do.”

“We got a lot of new teams coming in, a lot of solid competition,” said senior running back and defensive back Conner Long. “So it’s going to take about every single guy we got out here to get it.”

While Clyde lost 24 valuable seniors, they have another big senior class this year. But there is still plenty of new faces to get up to speed.

“We have a big number of seniors, but not a lot of those kids played a significant amount of time last year,” Carter said. “So it’s just finding their way, finding their niche, but I’m really excited about this group. They’re very hard-working, they come every day and give us everything they got.”

Most of their experience is up front on the lines, and among the returners are Jenne, a 3-year starter and all-league selection, and Long, an all-state selection. Both are just looking to keep the Clyde traditions alive.

“We’ve had a successful history, and it’s kind of up to the seniors to keep that tradition standing,” Jenne said.

“Mostly just to get every player to give everything they got,” Long said. “Get everything out of everybody and then we should be successful.”

Clyde opens up their season on the road at Start.

