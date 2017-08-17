Levis Commons releases map to help shoppers navigate construction work

There are many orange barrels seemingly littered all over the Levis Commons area in Perrysburg. But business owners say it is not as bad as it looks.

Since the Diverging Diamond Interchange project started a week and a half ago, business owners noticed less people visiting the mall.

Employees say the extra 10 minutes should not discourage shoppers from visiting the mall.

"We just hope that people will support us during this time that they have to drive through a little extra traffic to get here, and to continue to come out and support us," said Levis Commons marketing director Allison Schroeder.

The mall even released a map of how best to navigate the traffic.

"The Shop at Levis website has a directions tab where we put a map on there with directions just avoiding the highway altogether," Schroeder said. "There's lots of back routes to get into Levis Commons where you don't even have to deal with the closures and detours. You can just come in the other routes."

Follow this link to see the map.

