Victory Center encourage folks to rappel to raise money for cancer

Some people want rappel down the side of a building and are willing to raise the money to do it. And that's the idea behind The Victory Center's very unconventional fundraising effort.

In just a few weeks, dozens of people will rope up and rappel off a downtown Toledo building on Madison Avenue and N. St. Clair Street.

“It took a lot of negotiation and finding a building and getting a board of directors on board, but we're so excited to be doing it. And it's completely different. We've never seen anything like this in the Toledo area,” Dianne Barndt of the Victory Center said.

The Victory Center believes the Toledo Edison building is perfect at 225 feet and 16 stories high.

Kimberly Hasaps is going "over the edge" with fellow veteran and VIP rapeller Wendy Hernandez.

Rappeling down the side of a downtown building is small potatoes for Hernandez, who served 23 years in the military and is a cancer survivor.

Just last year she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. But now, nine months later, Hernandez is cancer free. She said the support she’s received is what made the difference.

“The Victory Center has been amazing to me,” Hernandez said. “They have been there whenever I had any issues or concerns.”

“Wendy is so strong. [She] kept her head up, kept her chin up,” Hasaps said of her friend. “You wouldn’t even know what she's been through.”

Hasaps is not just going "over the edge" for her friend, but all in.

“I'm actually going to start college and go to school for a biology degree and try to study cancer,” Hasaps said.

But right now, anyone can help loved ones fighting cancer by supporting The Victory Center.

“They don't only help me being a cancer survivor, a cancer soldier as I would say, but they help families, friends,” Hernandez said.

The first 80 people to raise $1,000 will get to strap on a helmet and gear and rappel down the Edison building on Sept. 8. However, VIPs, including WTOL's Kristi Leigh, will rappel on Sept. 7.

Follow this link to sign up and support the Victory Center.

