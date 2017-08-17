County, city officials comment on abandoning Angola Road jail project

Wednesday, the Lucas County Commissioners announced they will not built the new Lucas County Corrections Center on a proposed site on Angola Road.

Residents along the area almost universally applauded the decision. However, it received mixed reviews from Lucas County and Toledo officials.

Sheriff John Tharp says the commissioners made him aware of the decision to scratch the plan before it was officially announced. He says he does not see this as a setback.

"I've heard a lot of positive comments from the community that they know we need a new corrections facility,” Sheriff Tharp said. “Where that correction facility needs to be is another conversation. Let's find a location. Let's move forward. Start the foundation and make sure it's done within at least two, two and a half years."

The top three mayoral candidates also weighed in on the decision.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's office says she agrees the county needs a new jail.

"We recognize the need for a new jail and we will continue to offer assistance to the county as needed," said the mayor in a statement.

Lucas County Treasurer and mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz says he was the only candidate who publicly declared the Angola Road location was a bad idea.

"I had my reservations about that location in south Toledo and I expressed them publicly,” Kapszukiewicz said. “In fact I had the opportunity to talk to the commissioners. To talk to each commissioner and encouraged them to look for a different site. I am very glad that they listened. Not just to me but to the public at large."

City Councilman Tom Wanieski is also running for mayor. He says he was impressed with how the residents of south Toledo came together to voice their concerns that led the commissioners to pull the plug on the location.

"There are some things we need to do to improve the safety of the officers,” Councilman Wanieski said. “There are some things we need to do to tend to the mental health needs of the inmates. Bottom line, is this is an institution whereby we need to make sure that the residents as well are safe. And there is the perception that a jail in a neighborhood is just not safe."

All three candidates believe keeping the jail within the city of Toledo is a good idea because the jail employs more than 300 people.

"There are some options even in the city of Toledo in highly industrial areas that don't have neighborhood impact," said Kapszukiewicz.

"The income tax question is always a criteria or it's one component of the argument,” said Wanieski. “I would say are we spending $145 million that a lot of tax money. Are we doing it in a way that's less expensive so we're saving money."

Kapszukiewicz says the Angola Road location was likely attractive to the commissioners because of the price. He and Waniewski both said an industrial area would likely work best.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.