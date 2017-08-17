UF student-athletes help in move in day

Many colleges around the country are helping their students celebrate move-in day.

The process can be stressful for parents and students alike. But a group of University of Findlay students helped make the experience more enjoyable.

Student-athletes volunteered their time to help move students into their dorms and get settled for a long semester. It is a tradition for athletic program to move and make the incoming students feel welcome.

"It's a great way to get them acclimated to the Findlay way and what we stand for. And they have a good time with it, they enjoy it, so it's fun for everybody," said UF Associate Athletic Director Tim Givens.

Classes for students begin next week.

