Findlay police officer goes the extra mile in Facebook video

More than 30,000 people viewed a viral video showing a Findlay police officer going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Benjamin Stoner answered a call from neighbors Tuesday that a man's wheel chair broke on the sidewalk. Officer Stoner worked with dispatcher Tom Wohlgamuth to help the man.

The officers found help with the local Christian Clearance House and Cancer Patient Services, who offered a free replacement chair. The man who called police posted the video to Facebook to show everyone in the area his appreciation for what police do for the community day to day.

"The role of police is a lot more than just writing tickets and making arrests," said Findlay Police PIO Lt. Robert Ring. "We so a lot of work like this on the side that happens as we deal with calls, we are there to help people out. We're not always there to be the bad guy or the heavy. We're always there to do what we can to help you out."

Officer Stoner was a graduate of Findlay High School and joined the force in 2016.

