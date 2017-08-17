New bar and restaurant opens in newly renovated Renaissance Hotel

A highly anticipated bar in downtown Toledo finally opened its doors Thursday.

The bar, appropriately named Heights, is on the 12th floor of the newly renovated Renaissance Hotel.

The hotel itself opened at the beginning of the month.

The bar has glass doors that open and close so patrons can feel like they are outside.

The bar also offers 360 degree views of Toledo and the Maumee River.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.