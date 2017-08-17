New home construction down, construction workers in demand

Workers laid fewer foundations for new homes in July. That is a trend that experts have seen for a few months, but it does not mean families are not wanting to build.

Numbers released by the Commerce Department show single family home starts decreased by 4.8 percent in July.

Wood County Building Inspection says there were 183 new starts from January to August of 2016. Compare that to 171 so far this year.

Economists say the industry is constrained by a lack of construction workers and land. Construction and carpentry instructors at Penta Career Center share that theory.

"There's more jobs available than we can fill," instructor Rob Weaver said.

He has 28 students this year and he says class sizes are getting smaller.

"Students are more drawn to computer-type classes. Working in a physical environment isn't as attractive as it was to me, when I was a kid," says Weaver.

Weaver says the industry is working on its perception.

"We are working on getting a more positive view of the trades," Weaver said. "And I think that comes from earlier ages and I think that comes from parents actually coming to our facility and checking it out."

Weaver says toughest sell for getting kids in the construction and carpentry program is the mother of the house.

"Mom is who we are interested in letting know that this is a safe place to come and the future is bright in the construction industry," Weaver said. "You don't have to worry about, 'Will they have a job?'"

In recruitment efforts, Weaver is connecting moms of current students to moms of perspective students to quell any concerns.

Senior Cason Welly says he will soon start a construction job, making good money before he even graduates.

"I'm starting out at $14 an hour at this construction job and it just goes up from there," Welly said.

He encourages other students to think about what he calls a satisfying industry.

"I never picked up a hammer before and here I am," Welly said.

