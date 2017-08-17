Two teens charged in assault leading to man's death

Police charged two teens in a brutal attack on a man that lead to his death.

According to Toledo police, Roberto Almaguer and Jordan Collins, both 16, seriously injured Thomas Lehman during an incident on Douglas. Lehman later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police announced charges of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter filed against both teens.

Police arrested Collins and booked him into the Juvenile Justice Center. Almaguer was already in custody.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.