BGSU freshmen move onto campus

BGSU will see almost 6,000 students move into town to head back to school. More than half of those students are freshmen.

The university said the freshman class of 2021 is the most academically prepared group of new students coming onto campus for the fifth-straight year.

The class is trending to have the highest GPA is university history at 3.43.

The freshmen have a weekend to settle into their dorms before hitting the books on the first day of school, August 21.

