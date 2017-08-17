Fremont Ross looking to improve on 3-7 record

Fremont Ross is coming off a frustrating year, finishing at 3-7.

But now that head coach Chad Long is heading into his second year at the helm, his once young team got most of the growing pains out of the way.

This year, the Giants return 18 starters and hope to find their groove this season.

“It looks bright, you know, on paper,” Long said. “We just got to show up and perform and limit our mistakes we normally have sometimes.”

After being riddled with injuries for the majority of last year, Hayden Lehmann is ready to return under center for his junior year.

“I think we’re all gelling together now,” Lehmann said. “We all know what we’re doing when they call the play, since we got some new plays now, and we’re all really good now.”

With a new offensive coordinator in Eddie Baptista and a lot of returning players, the expectations are set a bit higher for the Giants.

“I think just being able not only just to compete, but overcome some close plays and make some plays this year, don’t just be content on being there,” Long said. “And, you know, take advantage of what the teams give us and we got to score.”

As for the seniors like Roger Burling, they are focused on setting an example and winning one game at a time.

“Trying to be the best captain I could be,” Burling said. “Trying to lead our team to victory, show a great example for everyone.”

Ross opens up their season at home with Springfield.

