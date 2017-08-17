Rockets zip line through the mountains, see fellow UT students

VICENZA, ITALY (WTOL) - The Toledo Rocket's men's basketball team found themselves high above the ground on the eighth day of their journey in Italy.

The team went up in the Dolomite Mountains to take in the beautiful scenery of Italy in the form of a 45-minute zip line adventure through the trees.

I gave Tre'Shaun Fletcher the GoPro for our zip lining adventure today. The views were unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/i96CXNRge6 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 17, 2017

"It was a once in a lifetime type of thing. I'm glad I got a chance to come out and do this with my fellas. It brought us closer together, because not too many people would want to go zip lining. I don't know how far in the air that was, but it was great. It was an adrenaline rush," said senior Tre'Shaun Fletcher.

Many people from Toledo have stopped the team on their journey to share their connection to northwest Ohio. Like three fellow UT students, who are volunteering 10 weeks of their time babysitting children who's families are deployed through Camp Adventure.

Three UT students volunteering on the U.S. Army Base in Vicenza were able to watch the Rockets last night. How cool is this?? pic.twitter.com/U1eHRtC85N — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 17, 2017

For them, being able to see the Rockets was like an unexpected surprise from home.

"We put on a day camp for them. There are different activities that we implement while their parents are gone. Being away from our families for the last 72 days has been really hard. So just to have a little piece of home here, it's really nice. It's comforting," said junior Mickaela Muir.

The Rockets will spend their last day in Italy by spending a day at the beach.

