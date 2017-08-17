Toledo runners donate money to children's hospital

Toledo runners give back to the area's littlest patients and their families.

Toledo Roadrunners and Dave's Running Shop presented a check to Mercy Health Children's Hospital and Children's Miracle Network worth more than $5,000 on Thursday.

"We're going to put it to a great use here at Mercy Health Children's. There's so many things that the foundation funds withing the NICU, we have our autism clinic, we have a HIPPA therapy horseback riding barn. Several things that it will go to great use and we appreciate your support and the local family," said program director Kristi Frederick.

The money will be used to buy equipment and for other patient services at Mercy Health Children's Hospital.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.