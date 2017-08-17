TPD searches for Dollar General robbers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searches for Dollar General robbers

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police is asking for the public's help in identifying women who they believe are involved in the robberies of local stores.

Police say the females are suspects in recent thefts and robberies of area Dollar General stores.

If anyone knows who they are, call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly