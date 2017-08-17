3-year-old recovering after being shot in hand

Toledo police say a 3-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the hand Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting occurred on Applegate Drive around 8 p.m.

Robin Oliver, the mother of the three-year-old, initially told police that the shooting happened in Sleepy Hollow Park.

However, after hours of investigating, police say they discovered the child was injured at Oliver's home.

"I wouldn't say cover-up, but more of a 'What do I do a panic," said Lt. Dan Gerken of Toledo Police.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and how the three-year-old was involved.

"Anytime somebody gets shot, the police takes it seriously. But when it's a child, either doing it to themselves when they get a hold of a gun they shouldn't get a hold of or some other malfeasance or some other person not taking responsibility of their firearm," Lt. Gerken said.

Police say they have yet to determine if they will file charges against anyone involved.

Police say the incident is yet another example of the importance of gun locks inside the homes of gun owners, particularly those with children.

"It's not been repeated by the mayor or the chief or anybody else enough: If you have a gun in your home, make sure it is secure so this type of thing doesn't happen," Lt. Gerken said.

Lucas County Children Services said the three-year-old along with three other children in the home have been temporarily placed with a relative while police continue the investigation.

The three-year-old will be okay.

