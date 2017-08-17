TPS works to make school lunches healthier

Many parents want to make sure their kids eat healthy, but maybe don't always have the time to pack them a lunch.

Those parents rely on school lunches, lunches that Toledo Public Schools are trying to make healthier.

A lot of time and energy has been spent to make sure your kids get healthier lunch options, as TPS has been preparing the menu since March.

Every year, ten TPS schools taste test potential menu items.

Students and parents assist the food department to determine what items tasted are the most popular. Those items then go on the menu.

Some of the favorites included chicken tacos, mini cheese burgers, a new pizza, and cheeseburger meatloaf.

TPS also said they made improvements to a lot of the menu items that were available last year.

"There were some items they didn't care for, so we just didn't put in on the menu. So we have new fruit snacks and just all different items. Those were chosen by the parents and also by the students," said Reynald Debroas, Food Service Director for TPS.

The food is prepared three weeks before the start of school, so lunch preparation has been going on since August 1. All of the food is prepared at the commissary at Hoag Street and Indiana Avenue.

The lunches must be made in accordance with the FDA and USDA guidelines: two ounces of meat or protein, a bread or grain, and vegetables and fruit must be included in every meal.

Last year, the district served 2.5 million lunches throughout its 54 schools.

"Since we're a large district, it helps them to have a large quantity. We serve a lot of meals. Last year, for example, we served more than 2.5 million meals for lunch and over 1.3 million in breakfast. People don't realize how many meals we serve," said Debroas

The district has the school menu set through October. TPS is also working on a new feature for their website where parents can see every meal the school serves as well as its nutritional value.

The information should be available to parents in September.



