Fire crews called back to same home twice after fire reignites

Toledo fire is on the scene of the same house fire they battled Wednesday night.

Crews say they are headed back to the same home where they had just recently put out a fire because the fire has reignited.

The fire occurred on the 3000 block of Parkwood Avenue near Central Avenue.

Crews say the fire caused heavy damage to the home. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however fire officials say the smelled gas in the water as it washed away from the home.

They also found a gas can in the area.

Crews say the home will have to be torn down.

