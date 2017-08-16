Person injured in attempted armed robbery as family was moving out of home

Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night in north Toledo.

The shooting happened at Galena and Superior just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot when his family was in the process of moving out of their home.

The family was loading furniture into a moving truck when two armed men rode up on bikes and tried to rob the victim.

Police say two shots were fired during the altercation, one of the shots hitting the victim in the upper leg.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooters are still on the run.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.