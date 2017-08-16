United Way celebrates years of service in Toledo

The United Way of Greater Toledo's 211 Call Center receives hundreds of calls daily. (Source: WTOL)

The United Way launched their free, 24-7 phone service for struggling Toledoans in the 1970s.

Staff from the United Way hosted its 2-1-1 Year-End Review Wednesday. They shared presentations on successes of the program in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa Counties.

One of its members says housing is one of their top priorities.

"The biggest need in the Toledo area is housing," Erin Goff. "And that's for anyone looking for assistance in paying their rent, to rental deposit, to people looking for a homeless shelter so they have a place to stay for the night."

Last year, Toledo's official 2-1-1 services transitioned to the United Way of Greater Cleveland.

