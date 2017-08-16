Money Talks News: Buy a home you can comfortable afford

With falling prices and foreclosures now fading into memory, many Americans are again seeking home ownership.

But seeking and finding are two different things.

Thinking about how much you can afford is not that difficult to do.

Start by using any number of free online calculators.

The more house you buy, the more you have to furnish, clean, maintain, heat and air condition.

Do not buy what you can afford. Buy what you can comfortably afford. And never base your budget solely on what some calculator or real estate agent tells you to spend.

If your home is priced out of the market then consider leasing with an option to buy. You could also buy a fixer-upper.

For more information on buying a house, head to Money Talks News and search for "real estate."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.