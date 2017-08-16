Genoa looking for conference championship in 2017

Genoa finished with an impressive 7-3 record in 2016 that included a playoff birth.

Coach Paul Patterson believes fundamentals leads to success. One way to teach fundamentals is to have the team do the sled.

“It’s a nice way to start practice, get the guys moving," Coach Patterson said.

While Eastwood is the Northern Buckeye favorite, the Comets believe they will be the champs at the end of the season.

Genoa returns junior starting quarterback Jacob Plantz. With a year of experience under his belt, he believes his performance on the field can lead the team to more victories.

"We have a great chance to do great things," Plantz said. "This year we believe in each other, seniors have done a great job leading in the weight room and the field. My expectations are to make the playoffs."

Senior Josiah Bradfield is one of those who will need to step up into a leadership role this year. Bradfield believes if team is can stick to their plan, they can take on just about anyone.

“We’re more confident. We know what we’re doing..what it takes to win," Bradfield said. "Our coaches have us working hard. We gotta come to work everyday if we don’t somebody’s gonna beat us.”

Genoa opens their season at home against Scott.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.