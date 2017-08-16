Cedar Point introduces Pre-K pass for parents with young children

Cedar Point made an exciting announcement Wednesday for parents with young children.

The park introduced the Pre-K pass, allowing kids between the ages of three and five free admission to both the amusement and water park next season.

Parents must register online for the pass by May 28. Parents then must activate the pass by June 29.

If you child is five by the time you activate the pass, it will be eligible regardless if the child turns six during the season. The pass is valid throughout the season. Parents must reapply for the pass each year.

For more information or to register for a Pre-K pass, follow this link.

