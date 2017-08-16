Former police chief draws similarities between Charlottesville, 2005 riots

Nearly 12 years ago, riots broke out at Wilson park in Toledo.

Former Toledo police chief Mike Navarre says the riots that happened in 2005 bear some resemblance to what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The National Socialist Movement planned the rally for noon in a north Toledo neighborhood. The rally was to end at Wilson Park.

"That got out of hand really quick," Navarre said. "I think at the time, we were concerned that we were going to have some major problems that it was going to be in a neighborhood. But I think we underestimated our concerns."

Earlier in the day, police canceled a neo-Nazi protest hours before it was scheduled to begin.

"We canceled the event but mistakenly assumed once the neo-Nazis left Toledo, the counter-protesters would go home," Navarre said. "But they didn't and then it became them against the police."

Navarre says after watching what transpired at Charlottesville, he believes police should have aid from other departments during protests with a potential for violence. He also says police should make sure protests take place at venues where they can maintain control and prevent chaos.

