Rockets win final game in Italy on Army base

The Toledo Rockets won their last game Wednesday in their tour around Italy.

This game was special for the Rockets as they played at a US Army Base in Vicenza.

Before the game, the Rockets heard a pep talk from Frank Landz, who is the Deputy to the Garrison Commander. He is a Defiance-native, which made the talk even more special.

But it was also a cool experience for the soldiers.

"Italy is a great experience," Landz said. "The soldiers that come here, I really try to emphasize 'go out, do the things, enjoy the wine, but they're still longing for those comforts that they don't get at home. Part of that is just seeing the hometown team for me or just basketball here in Italy. So, coming over here, having those guys bring that with them is a great treat for the soldiers here."

As for the contest, the Rockets beat an Italian team 99-45.

James Gordon led the Rockets with 13 points. Logan Hill and Dwayne Rose also were in double figures with 11 points. Coach Tod Kowalczyk rested his starters for the second half.

"What a great experience. Our program has so much respect for the U.S. Military. To spend some time here on the base was really a neat thing. We were all amazed. It's actually like a small city here," Kowalczyk said. "They've got movie theatres, Burger King's, they've got bowling alley's. It's really a neat experience for our guys to see how the soldiers live over here and how they protect our freedom."

"It was special," Hill said. "I really didn't know what to expect coming in to this. Getting a tour of the whole facility and seeing how this runs, and why it's here and all of that, and having a crowd here was kind of nice."

Thursday, the Rockets will zip line through the Dolomite Mountains.

