More than a month in, cadets at police academy proud to don uniform

For over a month, the 40 new cadets of the Toledo Police Academy have done nothing but train.

It was just over a week ago the cadets finally received their uniforms. For them, it is a mark of pride.

"It brings me great pride," Cadet Adrian Wilson said. "It is a big leap in confidence. It's something we all strive for, to put this uniform on. So for me it was a big confidence boost and made me feel like I am almost part of the team."

But since they are not part of the team yet, their instructors inspect their uniform daily. Shirts must be pressed, shoes must be shined and nothing should be out of place.

The daily uniform inspections are another way to continue re-enforcing discipline and obedience. Those two skills could save their lives in the future.

