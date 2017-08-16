TPD seizes 1.5 kilos of cocaine during search warrant

Detectives with Toledo police recently executed a search warrant and seized drugs worth thousands of dollars.

Police say the detectives seized 1.5 kilos of cocaine during the search. One kilo of cocaine is worth roughly $30,000 street value in the Toledo-area.

Police say if you want to report drug issues in your community, follow this link.

