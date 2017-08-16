Jackknifed semi-truck closes part of NB I-75 near I-475 split

A semi-truck crash closed northbound I-75 north of the I-475 split.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but pictures show the semi-truck is jackknifed across the road.

ODOT says traffic is stalled on EB I-475 is backed up nearly to Talmadge Road.

There is a two truck on the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or when the highway will reopen.

