Jackknifed semi-truck closes part of NB I-75 near I-475 split

(Source: ODOT)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A semi-truck crash closed northbound I-75 north of the I-475 split.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but pictures show the semi-truck is jackknifed across the road. 

ODOT says traffic is stalled on EB I-475 is backed up nearly to Talmadge Road.

There is a two truck on the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or when the highway will reopen.

