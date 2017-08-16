Health Dept.: More than 400 people in five states affected by Norovirus outbreak

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released a set of statistics showing how wide the food-borne Norovirus linked to Mama C's spread.

According to the health department, there were a total of 378 primary cases and an additional 40 secondary cases.

In all, there were people affected in 12 Ohio counties. There were also people in four additional states affected by the outbreak.

The shop reopened Monday, following a deep cleaning supervised by the health department.

The health department ruled the virus was food-borne rather than environmental.

