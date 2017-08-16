Lucas County Commissioners abandon new jail site

The Lucas County Commissioners announced Wednesday the county will abandon the proposed site on Angola Road for the new Lucas County Correction Center and Correction Treatment Facility.

The commissioners say after public outcry, they will look at locations county-wide for a new site.

"It just goes to show that common people, citizens, our voices matter," said Bobbi Blunk, who lives along Angola Road.

The current Lucas County Jail will remain operational for a while longer as county commissioners work to find a new location for the new jail.

They say the new jail must be adequately sized, able to be assembled quickly, meet safety needs and allows the county to minimize development costs.

"Everyday that we have those three hundred men and women going into an aging facility that we don't think is as safe as it should be is a day wasted," said Commissioner Pete Gerken. "So we have a sense of urgency to do this and that has not been derailed."

Commissioners say they are looking for a new location that is available, able to be built upon, meets community safety needs and minimizes county costs.

Neighbors say they were excited when they got the news the Angola site was not going to happen, but they say it's just a small victory.

"My heart stopped," Blunk said. "I was driving home my son called me in a panic, then Dara called me crying and we called Jeanine, we were like, 'Oh my God.'"

"We faced a lot of opposition," said Andy Ciesler, a neighbor opposed to the new jail on Angola road. "Some fierce opposition and so there's also that joy element in kind of overcoming that, again it's not over yet."

Many residents near Angola Road agree they county needs a new jail, but they want to make sure it's done right.

"Most of us don't disagree with it's need," Ciesler said. "It's a necessity. There's a lot of questions that need to answered and asked, you know financials that need to be revealed, but we're staying on top of it."

"Check the population in the area," Blunk said. "Do your circumferential research, make sure that there's no schools nearby."



Neighbors say the commissioners announcement brought them a sense of peace and they're grateful their voices were heard.

Commissioner Gerken says they will announce when they have a new site in mind, he expects that ahead of the November election.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.