Trans-Siberia Orchestra to perform in Toledo

The world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra will visit Toledo in December.

The orchestra will perform their "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" program at the Huntington Center on Dec. 1.

There will be two shows in the Glass City. The first will be at 3:30 p.m. and the second will be 8 p.m.

Toledo is one of 60 stops for the tour. The group will also play in Cleveland, Detroit and Columbus.

Fan club members may purchase pre-sale tickets on Sept. 6. The general public may begin to purchase tickets on Sept. 15.

For more information, visit the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website.

