First human case of West Nile virus in Ohio reported

The Ohio Department of Health reported the year's first human case of West Nile virus.

According to the ODH, a 44-year-old Clermont County man contracted the virus. However, he did not require hospitalization.

Clermont County Public Health is in the process of conducting an environmental assessment in the area to implement mosquito control.

So far this year, 29 Ohio counties reported West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes.

