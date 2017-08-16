Lucas County launches Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Every 52 minutes, someone dies from drunk driving in the United States.

Lucas County officials are looking to change that. They kicked off the 2017 National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign Wednesday to decrease these drunk driving numbers.

The emphasis of the campaign is to increase awareness of how driving under the influence impacts those who are involved as well as the entire community.

Drugs, not just alcohol were included in the campaign at the Franklin Park Mall, whether they are prescription medications or illegal substances.

Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said this is a busy time of year, which is why the campaign was launched in August.

"This is the start of the fall. You'll see a bunch of festivals, cook-offs, all sorts of events that occur at the end of the year. It also starts the holiday season here shortly with Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. Just make sure you're paying attention and know what you're doing," said Lt. Robinson.

The campaign will run until September 4. During the campaign, a selfie frame will be set up in the food court at the Franklin Park Mall.

People can take a selfie in the frames using the hashtag, 'Drive Sober 419' to be entered to win a $250 gift card from the mall.

Ryan Garcia's a Lucas County resident who snapped a selfie. He says he has seen impaired drivers on the road. For him, it is scary to drive at times.

"They've got to be on the more defensive side, the people that are sober because the people that are drunk are swerving all over the place," Garcia said. "So it's a big impact."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.