Annual Toledo Pride event hits the city this weekend

The annual Toledo Pride event will come to the Glass City on August 18.

Toledo Pride is held as a way for area residents to show their support for the LBGTQ community.

Last year, more than 50 local businesses, community organizations and religious organizations participated in Toledo Pride, along with thousands of spectators who attended the parade.

The event features performances, a Nite-Glow Fun Run and a Pride Parade in downtown Toledo.

Friday night, organizers prepared for the "You'll Do Better in Drag" show. The show will raise money for LBGTQ non profits.

"All of the money that comes in at the door will go directly to northwest community shares," said organizer Lexi Hayman-Staples. "They support a ton of different nonprofits including Equality Toledo, the Collingwood Arts Center, Martin Luther Kitchen for the poor, a ton of really great organizations."

It will be held at Levis Square and lasts until August 19.

