Cedar Point announces new record-breaking roller coaster

Cedar Point has announced what they are planning to do in the area that used to house the Mean Streak, and it's going to break some records.

America's Roller Coast plans to build a new ride on the skeleton of the Mean Streak in the Frontier Town portion of the park. The park held a special hootenanny to unveil the plans for Steel Vengeance.

The park will build the steel track on the wooden structure of Mean Streak, making it is the first 'hyper-hybrid' roller coaster in the world.

"So, it's going to be a lot taller, it's really going to stand out here on the end of the peninsula," said Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Jason McClure. "And while people will see it and may remember that used to be the Mean Streak, when they ride it they'll know it's nothing like the Mean Streak used to be."

The ride will breaking several world records including:

World’s tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet)

World’s fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 mph)

World’s steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

World’s longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

World’s longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)

Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

Most roller coaster track at one amusement park (60,423 feet/11.4 miles)

Most steel roller coaster track at one amusement park (57,865 feet/11 miles)

Most roller coasters over 200 feet tall at one amusement park (6)

Most rides at one amusement park (71)

Most roller coasters with a first drop of 90 degrees or more at one amusement park (5)

Steel Vengeance will reach up to 74 miles per hour with four inversions and a 90-degree drop. It is also the first hybrid-coaster to reach 200 feet. It will last approximately 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

"This is another roller coaster that only Cedar Point could build," McClure said. "Tallest, fastest and longest of its kind with four inversions and the exciting movement the hybrid design can achieve. There are so many unexpected moments on Steel Vengeance it's just plain twisted. It'll be an extremely wild experience for our guests."

Rocky Mountain Construction is in charge the design and construction of the ride. Owner Fred Grubb says he is happy to take on the challenge of reinventing this old structure into a new draw for the amusement park.



"Plus, it's really difficult to go up to 205 feet, that's difficult in wood. And with all of the elements in here, the inversions, we've packed it full," Grubb said. "So that really adds complexity to the job."

Check it out:

Park officials say Steel Vengeance will rival the Maverick and revamp Frontier Town. The ride opens in spring 2018.

Along with the announcement of Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point also announced a partnership with a video camera game developer so people can enjoy this new ride on their desktop computer.

The partnership puts Steel Vengenace in Frontier Develpments PC video game Planet Coaster. The game is noted as the modern Roller Coast Tycoon. It was a top 100 seller PC title last year.

The game will add Steel Vegeance Wednesday for free as part of National Rollercoaster Day.

The hope is this can act as a new way to publicize what the amusement park has to offer to a potential new global audience.

"We try to reach as many people as possible at Cedar Point. So, there is things for people to do who don't like rollercoasters, and there are roller coasters for people who like them," said Cedar Point director of communication Tony Clark. "And if we take this experience outside of the park, you can take a little bit of Cedar Point home with you, and that is what that partnership is."

Clark hopes this partnership could expand to include other high profile Cedar Point rides.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.























