Local organizations hold event to address racism in Toledo

Community partners have planned a unity event in response to the events that occurred in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Members of Welcome Toledo-Lucas County and the City of Toledo Board of Community Relations will gather with clergy, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement and community members to address racism and bias in the Lucas County area.

Welcome Toledo-Lucas County is a collaboration of community partners who strive to make an inclusive environment for immigrants, refugees and other minority groups.

The City of Toledo Board of Community Relations is an organization charted by the Glass City to create social justice and equal opportunity within neighborhoods of the city.

The press conference will be held at the Toledo Loves Love Wall on the corner of Adams and 13 Street on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

These organizations have also compiled a local resource guide for the community to use to get information on addressing racism and bias in the community that will be available on the Lucas County and city of Toledo websites.

