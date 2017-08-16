First Alert Day: Thursday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday with several rounds of rain and potential thunderstorms. This may impact the first day of school for some parents and kids. Recess may need to be moved inside if thunderstorms are in the area and some strong after school storms are possible.







Right now we expect a round of thunderstorms near daybreak. Some brief heavy downpours are possible in this first round of scattered thundershowers.







A second round of thunderstorms is expected to develop during the mid afternoon hours. If we get some sunshine late in the morning and early afternoon this second round of storms may be stronger. Gusty winds and lightning are the main threats.



