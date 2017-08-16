Tony Packo's tests drive-thru option for restaurant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tony Packo's tests drive-thru option for restaurant

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Tony Packo's is testing out its newest restaurant concept on Wednesday.

The new addition, called simply "Packo's", features a first for the Toledo Hungarian hot dog chain. A drive-thru. 

The private opening on Secor Road near Westgate Road, which used to be occupied by Del Taco, will see how the drive-thru option is received. 

The opening is an invitation-only event.

If all goes well, Packo's will decide on an official opening date for the restaurant. 

