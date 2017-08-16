Man sued after being charged with running car into protesters

Police say 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters as they walked in the opposite direction on the street, killing 1 woman. (Source: CNN/Albemarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail)

The man charged with running his car into a crowd protesters is now being sued.

Two women are suing James Fields who were protesting Charlottesville when Fields ran his car into the group.

The women claim they suffered serious injuries when Fields used his Dodge Challenger to slam into the back of their car Saturday.

The women are looking to get more than $3 million.

This lawsuit is just one of 28 others related to this incident.

