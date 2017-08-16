Overturned semi closes US Route 6

Police were on the scene of a semi crash that closed US Route 6 in Wood County Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on US 6 near State Route 199 in Pemberville just after midnight.

Police say the driver of the semi lost control and flipped the truck and empty trailer on its side.

The truck was blocking both lanes of the road. No other vehicles were involved.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

