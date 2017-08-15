Swine flu discovered at Henry County Fair, no humans reported sick

Four pigs at the Henry County Fair tested positive with H1N2 influenza, better known as swine flu.

While there are no reports of human illness, the fair removed the pigs from the exhibition.

"What we've done here is we immediately closed the barn to all the public,” said fair veterinarian Dr. Kate Colliflower. “We set up all biosecurity and precautionary measures of washing your hands being very careful about carrying anything out of the grounds that had been with the hogs."

While humans can contract swine flu, Henry County has no reports of illness outside of the pigs. 4-H students worked with their animals for a while and were a bit shocked by the news.

"It was kind of sad,” said Lindsey Kelly, who showed two pigs at the fair and is this year’s pork princess. “You don't want your hog to be sick, but I knew that a little medicine, aspirin, that they gave them would make them feel better."

While the hog barn at the Henry County Fair is mostly empty, a few hogs are under veterinary watch. Other than that the fair continues on according to plan.

"It has made things just a little bit different, but not in a horrible way we moved the pigs out just a little bit sooner than we would typically would and we haven’t been able to have people in the barn,” said Dr. Colliflower. “But otherwise the fair has gone on just as planned. We haven’t had to change anything for any of the other species."

The fair sent more than 100 hogs to processing early due to the illness. However, Dr. Colliflower says their meat is safe to eat and poses no threat.

Despite the closed hog barn, fairgoers enjoyed the day by the hundreds for their own reasons.

"The food, and the rides," said Amanda Poulson.

"It's a good place to come see your friends and visit,” said Marv Lanzer, a longtime fairgoer.

“And we haven't had rain that was nice,” added his wife of 55 years Petey Lanzer.

Those with hogs were able to show their animals before the flu was detected and will still be able to head to the sale ring when the fair concludes on Thursday.

If you feel ill after coming in contact with infected pigs, call your physician to get checked out.

